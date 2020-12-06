Another ‘enemy’ of China to buy Rafale from France, formerly Dragon’s Dadagiri – Indonesia wants to buy Rafale fighter jets from France amid tension with China

Troubled by China’s aggressive stance, Indonesia will now buy Rafale fighter jets from France. French Defense Minister Florence Parle confirmed the deal in an interview, saying the deal with Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country for the sale of 36 Rafale, had been finalized. Talks between the two countries have been about the sale of Rafale aircraft for a long time. Now in the South China Sea, the threat will increase not only for the dragon’s warships, but also for its fighter jets.

Indonesia buys 36 Rafale instead of 48

The French site La Tribune Financial had already revealed the agreement. But 48 Rafael was mentioned instead of 36 in his report. He wrote that Jakarta wants to finalize the Rafale plane deal with France in order to strengthen its broad defense cooperation. This report said that by the end of the year, the agreement on Rafale aircraft should be concluded.

Negotiations had been underway since the helicopter deal

Defense relations between France and Indonesia are only just beginning. The Rafale deal was preceded by an eight-figure Airbus H225M helicopter contract for the Indonesian Air Force in 2019. According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Indonesian Defense Minister Parbovo Subianto had a discussion on the agreement during his visit to Paris in October.

Indonesia launched Chinese warship in September

There is a dispute between China and Indonesia over Natuna Island in the South China Sea. In September itself, Indonesia pulled a Chinese warship that had reached its waters. Since then, China has stepped up the siege around Indonesia. Indonesia is constantly strengthening its armed forces due to the growing threat from China in the South China Sea.

Controversy with China on Natuna Island

Indonesia drove a Chinese ship off Natuna Island. The region falls under the exclusive economic zone of Indonesia. Indonesian Maritime Safety Agency ships continue to patrol around the clock as Chinese warships and fishermen infiltrate the area. With this, the safety of the aquatic space as well as China’s antics remain under scrutiny.

China wants to capture Natuna Island

Chinese-flagged fishing boats are often seen near Natuna Island. These Chinese government backed boats are sent with the Dragon Claim. Chinese tankers are also deployed to guard them. After that Indonesia also increased its naval deployment in this area.

China has a dispute with these countries in the South China Sea

China claims 90% of the South China Sea. It has disputes with the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam over this sea. At the same time, the dispute between China and Japan in the East China Sea is extreme. Recently, the United States rejected China’s claim to the South China Sea.

China leads a power game at sea

In the South China Sea, “forced occupation” has intensified. Just a few months ago, China changed the names of 80 places in the South China Sea. Of these, 25 are islands and reefs, while the remaining 55 are underwater geographic structures. It is a sign of Chinese occupation of parts of the sea covered by the 9-dash line. The line is considered illegal under international law. This move by China has increased tension not only for its smaller neighbors, but also for India and America.