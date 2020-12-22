Antarctic coronavirus infection: Corona virus has also reached Antarctica, no corner of the world remains – Coronavirus infection reaches Chilean base in Antarctica

Antarctic

The corona virus has arrived at the Chilean military and research base in Antarctica. With this, the virus has invaded all continents. On Monday, at General Bernardo O’Higgins Recallme’s base, 36 people were tested positive for Corona. The virus is believed to have arrived here on November 27 with delivery from Chile.

The positive people at Corona number 26 military personnel, while 10 are contractors who do repair work at the facility. The Chilean military says all non-essential personnel have been recalled. It is said that up to 60 people can live at the base, including scientists. A total of 24 contractors worked here.

Until now, Antarctica was the only corner of the world where the deadly corona virus had not reached, which has attacked around 8 million people worldwide. Tourism has also been stopped due to the epidemic. Even about 70 bases were cut off from the rest of the world. Everyone’s work was stopped for this reason.

More than 16 thousand died in Chile

While more than 1.7 million people have died worldwide, 589,189 people have been affected by Corona in Chile. More than 16,000 people have died here. To combat the virus, the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies are in the process of manufacturing vaccines and in the US and UK work to distribute the Pfizer vaccine outside of the trial has started. The Moderna vaccine is also administered in America.