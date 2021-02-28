antarctic iceberg breaking news: antarctic icebreaker near halley research station: huge broken iceberg near british antarctic research station

Strong points:

A massive iceberg equal in area to New York in Antarctica, 20 kilometers from the Tutabritish research station, scientists said from the ice crack – A 150-meter-thick Brunt ice shelf shattered due to of the calving process

A huge iceberg has broken off near the British research station in Antarctica. The British Antarctic Survey reported that the area of ​​this piece of ice is 1,270 square kilometers. It is said that the incident took place on February 26. However, this did not cause any damage to the British Research Center as the station was closed due to the arctic winter.

British agencies take stock of the situation

Since the incident, British agencies have conducted an aerial survey of the entire area to take stock of the situation. The rupture of an iceberg of this size caused panic. Some experts associate it with global warming. He says that due to the increasing movement of humans in this cold desert, the climate is heating up here. At the same time, the rising sea temperature is also slowly melting these icebergs.

Broken iceberg due to calving

Scientists have reported that the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf is broken due to the calving process. The crack had been seen in this room before. After which the scientists had said that this room could be different in the days to come. The incident is said to have occurred just 20 kilometers from Britain’s Heli research station in the Arctic.

British glaciologist said rare

British glaciologist and geology professor at Swansea, Adrian Luckman, told the BBC that it’s normal for Antarctic ice to break large chunks, but cracks in the Brunt pack ice are rare and exciting to scientists.

Thousands of researchers reach Antarctica every year

Each year, more than 1,000 researchers arrive in the snow-covered desert (Antarctica). In addition to finding secrets hidden here, they are also monitoring climate change. In some places in this region, the temperature reaches minus 90 degrees Celsius. Due to the difficult geographic conditions, many areas of Antarctica are only monitored by satellite.