Researchers in Antarctica have uncovered footage from the Cold War era. With its help, many important questions can be answered about the future of this region. During World War II, it was believed that Antarctica should not become a battleground, but by agreement, it was only open to scientific research. YouTube channel ‘Sikar’ claimed in a documentary titled ‘Focal Point’ that the British glaciologist discovered images of his hand from early research. The documentary indicates that David Dryuri did a lot of research in Antarctica. During this time, he used to capture his experience on camera. It was then digitized. Radar scans overlapped with photographs. These decades-old photographs, compared to the present day, show what has changed in the snow here. After obtaining this film, our information on the story has increased for many decades. Using these data, the future of Antarctica can be estimated. More data than ever has been excluded from the expansion of nuclear weapons to keep Antarctica separate from global politics. Only scientific research was allowed here. Now thousands of scientists are conducting research here. With new technology, it becomes easier to enter data. More information can be obtained by scanning old recordings.