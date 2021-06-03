Anthony Fauci Email: Dr Fauci, America’s Top Epidemiologist, Bad On Corona, Leaked Email Reveals Relations With Chinese Scientist

Washington

The heckling over the origin of the corona virus has not stopped yet a new heckling has arisen. In fact, the US media received an email from top epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci which led to many big disclosures. This leaked email revealed that Dr Fauchi was in contact with Chinese scientists in the early months of the Corona infection. Dr.Anthony Fauci has been the President’s chief health adviser since Donald Trump’s tenure. In such a situation, his contact with Chinese scientists raises many big questions.

America’s top health adviser was in contact with Chinese scientist

US media Washington Post received a leaked 866-page email. This email was sent by George Gao, director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, to Dr Fauchi on March 28, 2020. In this email, Gao apologized to Nefaucchi for his criticism of not encouraging Americans to wear masks. Let us tell you that Gao had said earlier that America was making a huge mistake in not asking its people to wear masks.

What did the Chinese scientist write to Fauchi?

Chinese scientist Gao wrote that how can I use a heavy word like “big mistake” on others? It is not mine but the word given by the media. Hope you understood. Let’s work together to bring this virus out of the earth. In response to this email, Dr Fauchi, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wrote that I fully understand. There is no problem. We will achieve this goal together.

Top US expert opinion, corona virus situation in India is serious, government should impose lockdown

Open poll of Fauchi from leaked email

The Washington Post claims this is one of more than 866 pages of emails from Gao and Fauchisi in March-April 2020. This letter was obtained from this media organization under the Freedom of Information. Act of America. In the leaked email, Dr Fauci also spoke with an executive from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. After which the name of Bill Gates was also included in this ruckus. This Microsoft co-founder has previously been accused of the Oxford Kovid vaccine.

Fauchi’s relationship with Bill Guest also called into question

The executive then raised concerns about Dr Fauci’s health in a conversation with Gates adviser Emilio Emini. Emini wrote in an email on April 2, 2020 that I see you on TV almost every day. You have a lot of energy, I am seriously worried about you. The nation and the world desperately need your leadership. The next morning after receiving this email, Fauci replied that I would try to reach as much of my current situation as possible.

Corona: Warning from top US health official put Trump administration to sleep, said – there could be more than a lakh of deaths in the country

Dr Fauchi and Trump had a number of 36

Let us tell you that Dr. Fauci’s relationship with Donald Trump was not a good one. This is why Trump has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with Fauci. In the final days of his tenure, Trump spoke publicly about Fauci’s sacking. Slogans were used at Trump’s election rallies to sack Fauci. But Trump didn’t because of political losses.