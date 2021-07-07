Anti-corruption calls for Iberdrola Renovables, CaixaBank and Repsol to be blamed for the hiring of Villarejo

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday 07 July 2021 14:03

Posted: 07/07/2021 2:01 PM

The anti-corruption prosecution asked the judge to impute Iberdrola Renovables, CaixaBank and Repsol as legal entities in the respective exhibits investigating the orders of these companies to Cenyt, a company linked to ex-commissioner José Villarejo.

According to legal sources at LaSexta, Anticorrupción sent National Court judge Manuel García Castellón two letters requesting the imputation of the three for their relationship with Villarejo, who, in Iberdrola’s case, questions whether the power company enlisted the services of the former spy commissioner, among others, on the president of the ACS, Florentino Pérez.

Regarding Repsol and CaixaBank, the piece refers to the alleged espionage that both allegedly commissioned Cenyt to investigate Sacyr’s former president Luis del Rivero for his relationship with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to take control of the oil company. .

Former Caixabank chairman Isidro Fainé, Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau, and Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Sánchez Galán have already been charged.