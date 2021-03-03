Anti-corruption prosecution calls for the release of retired Commissioner Villarejo

Madrid

The anti-corruption prosecution has asked the judge of the National Court and instructor of the Tandem case, Manuel García-Castellón, to release the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, given the impossibility of trying him before the limit of detention preventive action is achieved.

Sources from the prosecution at LaSexta explain that this request is made since the maximum that a person can remain in provisional prison is four years, a sentence which is served on November 3 of that same year.

The public prosecutor has requested as a preventive measure the withdrawal of the passport, the ban on leaving the national territory and the daily appearances in front of the court nearest to you, in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid).

The reason they cite Anti-Corruption is that, if he leaves now, they will have nine months in temporary prison which they can use again, if necessary.

Yesterday, the criminal chamber of the national court ratified Villarejo’s release in the first three exhibits for which he will be tried, alleging the material impossibility of trying him before November due to the timing of the charges.

The ex-commissioner, imprisoned in the penitentiary of Estremera (Madrid), has been called to appear before the congressional commission of inquiry into the corruption plot of “ Operation Kitchen ”, which will investigate the alleged use of funds reserved by part of the government of Mariano Rajoy to monitor and steal the documentation of the former treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas.