Anti-eviction decree will include compensation for homeowners, as well as banks and investment funds

Madrid

Publication: Thursday December 17 2020 20:55

The coalition government has unblocked one of the main obstacles to the decree against evictions that it is finalizing: finally, it will include compensation for the owners concerned, as the PSOE wanted.

The final text, which, unless surprisingly, will go to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, assumes that evictions of vulnerable families without decent housing alternatives are paralyzed during the state of alarm, but also compensates affected landlords with public money , also in the case of large holders, such as banks and investment funds.

An aspect on which Unidos Podemos had to give in to finalize this agreement. In return, the rule will maintain the ban on illegally evicting vulnerable people who occupy floors of large landowners, until regional social services offer them an alternative within three months.

This way, vulnerable tenants with a tenancy agreement but who have stopped paying will not be evicted until they have alternative accommodation and the landlord will be compensated, whether it is a small landlord. or a bank or an investment fund.

On the other hand, in the case of vulnerable people who do not have a contract and are illegally in housing owned by a major landlord, social services must provide them with alternative housing in three months and the entity owning the property will be compensated. . On the other hand, if they are illegally in the apartments of small owners, they will be evicted.