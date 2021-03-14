Anti-ship missile: US steps up anti-ship missiles, now enemy warships will be “ bloated ” – US Navy and Air Force to purchase 137 long-range anti-ship missiles to Lockheed Martin amid tensions with China and Russia

America buys 137 long-range missiles

The US Navy and the Air Force have signed an agreement with Lockheed Mortin for 414 million dollars (approximately Rs 3 thousand crore) for 137 air-to-sea long-range missiles (LRASM). Under the agreement, support equipment, systems engineering, logistics and training support will be provided in addition to missiles. These missiles will be fired by US fighter jets over enemy warships. This will not only increase the range of these missiles, but the enemy will also have less time to stop it. The greatest characteristic of these missiles will be that they will hit the enemy ship flying at a height of a few feet above the sea surface. Due to these low level flights, even the enemy warship’s radar does not will not be able to detect it. At the same time, due to the launch of combat aircraft, it will not be necessary to do this for a distance of hundreds of kilometers.

Enemy warships will be built up to a distance of 555 kilometers

The range of missiles the United States purchases is approximately 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers). This missile has anti-jamming technology, so enemy radars will not be able to jam it. In fact, anti-jamming technology locks the radar into missiles. Due to which she deviates from the goal. This technology is used in warships, fighter jets and ground radar stations. In addition, these missiles are designed to detect targets with on-board sensors. Because of which they do not rely on the censors of any drone or ship. In fact, it is a complex technology, in which their parent ships, fighters or drones continue to guide the missile after its launch. This missile has also been equipped with stealth technology, which makes it very difficult for enemies to detect it for a long time after its launch.

Plan to purchase 850 anti-ship missiles in the next five years

A report released last month said the U.S. military has set a goal of procuring around 850 anti-ship missiles over the next five years. These missiles will be divided into Marine and Airforce. Each of the long-range missiles costs hundreds of rupees. Therefore, the armies of most countries buy it in limited quantities. Even if they are not used in a while, they become unnecessary. However, they are then returned to the respective company for review, according to the terms set out at the time of purchase. In this, the missile is again ready to fire at low cost. Lockheed Mortin also confirmed the purchase by issuing a statement. It is reported that these missiles will be handed over to the US military within the next 4 to 5 years.

Where does America stand in terms of naval strength?

While China is working on a plan to include a total of 400 combat force ships in its Navy by 2025, the US Navy does not appear to be particularly active on this. The US Navy’s shipbuilding agencies have set a goal of building a 355 Battle Force ship for the future, although they have not set a specific timeframe to meet it. The US Navy currently has a total of 297,400 combat force ships. If we are talking about the Marines, then the American position is very heavy here. The US Navy has a total of 330,000 active-duty Marines, while China has about 250,000.

China is not one step ahead of America in terms of firepower

The US Navy has a number of deadly guided missile dryers and cruisers with more capacity than China, which can wreak massive havoc in an instant. These warships increase America’s ability to launch multiple cruise missiles. According to defense analyst Nick Children of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the United States has more than 9,000 sales of vertical launch missiles launched from its warships, while China has this capacity only about 1000. In such a situation, China can not compete with the United States in the case of missiles. In addition, all 50 submarines in the US Navy are powered by nuclear power. At the same time, China has 62 submarines to say, but only 7 of them run on nuclear power. In such a situation, America is no less than China to display its sea power in any corner of the world. America’s nuclear-powered submarines can remain hidden underwater for months, while the rest of the diesel-electric submarines will have to touch the surface after some time, with the exception of 7 Chinese submarines.