Anticorruption requests to investigate Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola, for espionage work contracted by Villarejo

Posted: Tuesday June 22 2021 1:57 PM

The anti-corruption prosecution has asked the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón to accuse the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, for the espionage work entrusted to the Cenyt group of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo. This was confirmed to legal sources at LaSexta. The anti-corruption sent a letter on Tuesday to the head of the central investigating court No. 6, Manuel García Castellón, who must now rule on the case.

In the document presented this Tuesday, it is also asked to investigate the Director General of Iberdrola Affairs, Francisco Martínez Córcoles; to the former president of Iberdrola Spain and company history Fernando Becker, and to the former head of the presidential cabinet of the electricity company Rafael Orbegozo. Martínez Córcoles has held various management positions in the multinational and is, among others, President of Iberdrola Spain and Iberdrola Energía Internacional, as well as Director of Iberdrola México.

For his part, Becker was Minister of Economy and Finance of the Junta de Castilla y León, Executive Chairman of the Official Credit Institute and member of the Boards of Argentaria and the European Investment Bank. (BEI), among others. Since his arrival, he has also been a director of Iberdrola Spain, member of the board of directors of the Spanish subsidiary and vice-president of the Iberdrola Foundation.

In 2018, he left the company through an amicable agreement as part of the incentive leave plan that Iberdrola regularly promotes. The case dates back to the end of 2019, after it was published that Iberdrola had hired Villarejo to spy on a judge, infiltrate platforms contrary to the interests of the electricity company, harass members of the plant’s works council. nuclear power plant or investigate a critical shareholder with company management.

En dos investigaciones internas, abiertas en noviembre de 2018 y julio de 2019, Iberdrola reconoció que se había Contratado a Villarejo between 2004 and 2017 para 17 servicios, pero de tipo ordinario y propios de la Dirección de Seguridad Corporativa y siempre cumpliendo todos los controls de the company.

At the end of May, the power company sent a letter to the magistrate in which it proposed the voluntary declaration of all directors and employees, including Sánchez Galán, in an attempt to end the speculation. In a communication to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Iberdrola denounced that the treatment of this separate piece of the Villarejo case on the affairs of the former commissioner “has been taken advantage of by competitors who, directly or indirectly attacked the reputation and good name of the company. “