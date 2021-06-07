Antigua police have launched an investigation into the abduction of Mehul Choksi – was the fugitive Mehul Choksi abducted in Dominica? Antigua police launched an investigation

Following a complaint by Choksi’s lawyers, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda launched an investigation.

New Delhi. The Royal Police Force of Antigua has now launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of Mehul Choksi, a fugitive accused in the PNB scam. Dominica’s Prime Minister Gaston Brown has said that the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is investigating the kidnapping case based on a complaint from Choksi’s lawyers. Choksi’s lawyers have also named the people involved in the abduction, according to PM Brown.

Read more: India to ensure repatriation of fugitive Mehul Choksi: External Affairs Ministry

The names of the abductors of Choksi

Gaston Brown said Mehul Choksi’s lawyers had also listed the names of Choksi’s abductors in their police complaint, Antigua media reported. Brown says if these claims are true, it’s a serious matter. He said the police were taking the complaint very seriously.

Filed a complaint about the kidnapping

According to PM Brown, Choksi has lodged a complaint with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda about his abduction. He has formally complained through his lawyers that he was abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica. Police have taken the report seriously and have launched an investigation into the abduction.

Caught for illegal entry

Notably, Choksi mysteriously disappeared from Antigua on May 23. Where he had been living as a citizen since 2018. He was arrested in a case of illegal entry into neighboring Dominica. Choksi’s lawyer claims that his client was taken on a boat from Jolly Harbor to Dominica by security personnel from Antigua and India.

Read more: Coronavirus in India: Vaccination trial on children begins today at Delhi AIIMS, protective cover to be ready before third wave

Meanwhile, Choksi appeared in Dominica’s Magistrates’ Court, where his bail application was denied. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are fugitives. He is accused of a Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam.