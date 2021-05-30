Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Brownie says Mehul Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to dominate the romantic Trump – Whidbey Daily News

As suspense continues over the mysterious disappearance of Mehul Choksi, a fugitive from Antigua and Barbuda, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brownie, has said that it is possible to deport Dominica Choksi as she entered the country illegally.

That said, it looks like he took his girlfriend on a romantic trip to Dominica, where he had an affair. Earlier, Brown had hinted that Dominika Choksi should be deported directly to India and should not be returned to Antigua and Barbuda as she would be protected by a constitutional right.

He said the country fully respects the jurisdiction of the court in this matter. Brown said that in a globalized world where fighting and defeating criminals requires cooperation between all countries and depriving criminals of the use of state machinery to promote the protection of their criminal conduct.

PM Brown requested to send Choksi to India

“This is the reason we have to encourage the government of Dominica and deport it to India for entering their country illegally, where they are still citizens,” Brown said.

The Prime Minister urged Choksi to consider direct deportation as a state cooperation to catch fugitives. “We respect the jurisdiction of the court in this matter. On behalf of the state, I request that Dominica consider sending Choksi directly to India, as a form of state cooperation to make the fugitive acceptable,” he said.

He further said that “this request for the cooperation of the state, any law-abiding organization, can never be violated with integrity and legitimate purpose,” if he (Mehul Choksi) was sent to Antigua. Brown said last week that if Choksi fled the country, his citizenship would be revoked.

