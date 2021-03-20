Antikythira Computer: Antikythyra’s First Computing Mechanism: First Computing Node

Almost 100 years of Antikythera Mechanism have been discovered, which is not only the best calculator in the ancient world, but also a puzzle that has remained a great challenge to be solved. This 2000 year old portable device showed the speed of the universe and the motion of the five planets discovered at that time, the rising to the moon event and the solar-lunar eclipse, but how it was done , remains difficult. understand. Today, researchers at UCL believe that part of this mystery has been solved. This device is manufactured and designed to see if it works. If its replica was prepared with modern machines, we would try to reproduce it with old technology. (All photos: Nature)

What does the story say

Adam Wojik, UCL Materials Specialist, says: “We think our reconstruction proves all the evidence scientists have found in the rest.” While other researchers have done so in the past, two-thirds of the mechanism was not found and how it worked was not known. It is sometimes called the first analog computer. It was discovered in 1901 by sponge divers. It was found by a merchant ship that crashed on the Greek island of Antikathera. The ship is believed to have been trapped in a storm in the first century BCE.

The search lasted for many years

At first, the brass parts could not be noticed much, but after many years of research it was found to be the masterpiece of mechanical engineering. Closed in a one-foot wooden case, the device had instructions written on it like an owner’s manual and had 30 bronze gears with dial pointers. The rotation of the handle revealed that the universe was spinning. Michael Wright, who was the curator of mechanical engineering at the Science Museum in London, prepared the replica, but its operation could not be understood.

What do you get?

In the journal Scientific Reports, the UCL team described how they created new gears using Wright’s work, the use of instructions and mathematics from the ancient Greek philosopher Parmenidis to show movements of planets and other objects. With this plow, the entire gear of the mechanism is mounted. According to the team, with its help, the moon, the sun and all the planets were shown. However, according to this, the sun and other planets were circling the earth, in such a situation, it would be difficult to find their way keeping the sun in the center. Apart from that, a “ dragon hand ” was also discovered which is said to show the eclipse.

There are still many questions …

Researchers believe this may make Antikythera easier to understand. However, it is not yet confirmed if the design is correct or if it can be done with old technology. How the ancient Greeks would have made the special part necessary to do it, we do not yet understand. We do not yet know what they were mainly used for. If they had so much knowledge, what else would they have done?