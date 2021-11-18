antonio-banderas-doubles-his-bet-and-triumphs-with-the-premiere-of-the-musical-'company'

What was heard on Wednesday night at the Teatro del Soho in Malaga at the premiere of Company, musical by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim, was not applause, but howls of spectators who used the greatest of fanfare to thank the director and actor Antonio Banderas and his entire company for their impeccable work.

The second musical that Banderas puts on in his city, in his theater, one of the great classics of musical comedy, premieres for the first time in Spanish. The first premiere, the praised A Chorus Line , with which he inaugurated Soho in 2019, is being performed at the Calderón Theater in Madrid at this time.

The new play is set in New York, a city that is magically represented on stage, part of the stalls invade its large skyscrapers, thanks to the work of the set designer Alejandro Andújar and the illuminator Juan Gómez-Cornejo, prestigious professionals from the scenic world. And in that environment there are a series of stories that lead to hilarity or sadness, but which always delve, and not superficially, in the human condition, marked by the behaviors of each one and, especially, of its protagonist , performed by Banderas with an astonishingly good voice.

Antonio Banderas and the team from the Teatro del Soho in Malaga, on the opening night of the musical ‘Company’. KMJ (GTRES)

The character he plays returns, in a sort of flashback, to his “crazy friends” from the seventies. “The temporal distance makes him witness what once were his contradictions, his fears, his loves and heartbreaks, now confronted from his chosen loneliness, embraced by the idea of ​​being alive, and with the certainty of the relentless and inexorable passage of time and the proximity of perhaps someone “, says the actor in conversation this Thursday.

The play has a wide cast of leading figures of Spanish musical theater, among which are Marta Ribera, Roger Berruezo, Dulcinea Juárez and Lidia Fairén. Arturo Díez-Boscovich exercises the musical direction of an orchestra of 26 teachers playing live and located on three floors linked by the recognizable fire escapes of New York buildings. This has made it possible to put wind musicians, who cannot wear a mask, isolated from string and percussion musicians. “With the covid protocols we have been and are very strict,” says Banderas. “We make antigens every day, a lot of PCR, we take great care of ourselves and the public is always controlled. Since the beginning of the pandemic I put no cockroaches. In two years we have not had an outbreak ”, says the actor, who passed the covid when the vaccines did not yet exist. “In the scenic world we lose a lot with this, there are companies that cost me 120. 000 euros per week. The suspension in Madrid has been a huge expense, “says the interpreter, referring to the several-day break that he has suffered recently in Madrid A Chorus Line due to an outbreak and that has cost 800. 000 euros, since Banderas continues to pay the company without sending them to unemployment.

It is true that in Malaga the actor is loved, but the The opening night also featured many professionals from the world of the scene from other cities, such as Pedro Moreno, Carlos Hipólito, Lluís Homar, Raúl Sénder…. All profound connoisseurs of what is done in this genre, inside and outside of Spain, and all agreed that what Banderas has set up is one of the best musicals that have been seen in Spain. Sénder went further by ensuring that it was the best Company of all the ones he had seen in international productions – in Spain it was only staged once in Catalan. In similar terms, several producers expressed themselves, among which a group from London stood out that manages 13 important theaters and that they have already programmed A Chorus Line at the Barbican, and that they stated that they had not seen such a quality production for a long time.

Banderas has sought excellence and has found it. Not by chance: “These types of bets are not to win money, in fact even filling the theater every day it is very difficult to win. The bet is on quality, and that does not guarantee success ”, points out Banderas. The actor is thoughtful when asked if he is not afraid that this adventure will take him away: “I am not afraid because I am a fool. What do I have left? 20 years? … Why do I want the money in the bank ? I am enjoying myself more than in my entire life ”, he comments.

After the first performance with the public, the actor, warmed by the reaction of the spectators, brought his entire team up on stage. It was impossible to count them…. Close to 100 people. Many women, including those who make up his management team (entirely female). One of them is his daughter Stella Carmen, who appears as second assistant director, of whom Banderas assures that he has a lot of criteria and has made him reflect on various aspects of the montage. The interpreter also said that everything had been an obstacle course: “Some really absurd, but we have saved them, including the Korean schism,” he pointed out in reference to the many technical and economic problems caused by the delay in arriving from Korea. materials needed to move the rotating stage in various directions and at different speeds.

Antonio Banderas and his daughter Stella Carmen at the premiere of the musical ‘Company’ at the Teatro del Soho in Malaga. KMJ (GTRES)

Banderas does not hide the fact that perhaps the happiest period of his life, doing theater, but of high quality: “Company is not superficial at all. My character, like a druid, summons his own memories and in them are his demons, his friends, his life, his loneliness … all in different temporal moments. And if my health allows it, I will act until March, except for five days that I will go to shoot what had to be interrupted from Indiana Jones ”, points out.

“I am living a kind of dream in my city, where we have created not a theater, but a production unit; the next project will be to create a technical school. All of this is becoming the most beautiful thing in my life, without losing sight of my goal that there will come a day when the Soho Theater does not need me and can send the message to young people that if they want to in Malaga there is where to dedicate themselves to this ”, assures Banderas. His project is putting the Andalusian city in a prominent place on the map of Spanish performing arts.