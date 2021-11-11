antonio-banderas-presents-his-second-musical-in-malaga

In his eagerness to bring a bit of Broadway to Malaga, Antonio Banderas has converted his Soho Theater in New York. On stage, he has installed the classic fire escapes of the skyscrapers of the metropolis. And a great panoramic view of the North American city stars throughout the interior of the cultural space, even surrounding the stalls. In the buildings, above the public, there are lights in the windows, people leaning out. They look at some tables where the Malaga actor, together with a cast of 11 actresses and actors and 26 musicians, will represent from the next 17 November and until March the musical Company , what he directs and stars. Accompanied by 3D projections, this Thursday the entire team showed the overture of 12 minutes with which the work composed by Stephen Sondheim begins. In it everything revolves around the 50 birthday of Bobby , the last bachelor of a group of married friends and in whose shoes Banderas wears, about whom everything also revolves at the Soho Theater.

The way so that Company is a reality has not been easy. Especially for its protagonist. His participation in the filming of the fifth film of the Indiana Jones saga, delayed first by an injury to Harrison Ford and later by the rain in Sicily, prevented him from participating in the start of the rehearsals, which began last 15 of September. There were also problems with the arrival of the electronic components of the rotating stage on which the cast moves. “Finally, after too many months, we return to the ritual of the theater,” said the actor, who has made a revision of the text – with permission from Sondheim – placing the action in the years 70. Composed of short scenes, Banderas defines the show as “curious, original, enigmatic and with elements that make it very attractive, both to laugh and to get excited”. All this accompanied by live music by a symphony orchestra conducted by Arturo Díez Boscovich.

Antonio Banderas blows out birthday candles in a scene from ‘Company’. ALVARO CABRERA

Banderas has wanted to praise over and over again the cast that surrounds him because “it may not be repeated again.” “It is a historic moment for the Soho Theater”, he insisted, surrounded by those who will spend the next five months in the Malaga venue. There was Anna Moliner, with a long career on stage, but which has also been seen on the small screen in series such as Hache or The girls cable . “Antonio has known how to bet on the musical genre, a sector that is undervalued in Spain and to which he wants to give the value it deserves,” says Moliner. Like her, all her colleagues already want to see the reaction of the public. “We are having a premiere on top”, said Dulcinea Jiménez with a laugh. “We really want to show what we are doing,” confirms Silvia Luchetti. “It is a show that has all the ingredients to function. I think people are still not aware of what is coming to them: they will be very surprised ”, remarks Albert Bolea, who was already part of the main cast that premiered A Chorus Line when Banderas opened the theater in 775.

Company ―whose tickets go from the 25 to 150 euros and will have a discount of 50% for medical, nursing and orderlies – is the third production of the Soho Theater, which started its way on 15 November 2019 with A Chorus Line . That success was clouded by the arrival of the coronavirus. The curtain on the stage fell, but not the behind-the-scenes activity for the project, which then gave birth to its television division under the direction of María Casado. Its premiere was this year’s Goya gala and the development of a talk show, Black and white scene , for Amazon Prime. The production company is now on its way with a weekly space for Spanish Television presented again by the Catalan journalist and which will be produced from San Cugat. Meanwhile, they have also had time to prepare advertisements for the Costa del Sol. The curtain has been raised intermittently during the pandemic to host four productions from other companies and also one of their own, On the track , which was performed during the summer. “This is not a project designed to make money, it is designed to provide quality. And that’s what we can guarantee every time we get on stage. Always, “concluded the protagonist of Pain and glory , confident that, in the future, Soho will go ahead without its presence” being essential “for its operation.

A scene from the musical ‘Company’, starring Antonio Banderas. ALVARO CABRERA

The Malaga, now resides in the center of the city with his daughter, Stella del Carmen, who is the second assistant director at Company , continues to be determined to put Malaga on the map of musicals, but also of production and training. If Soho has been his first step and television the second, the third will be a training space in disciplines such as scenography, management or management. “I would also like to have my own television studios and a second, more experimental theater,” Banderas has ambitiously assured. “We want to become a production center that equates us to Madrid or Barcelona,” insisted the actor, who believes that the arrival of A Chorus Line in Madrid on 8 October – it will run until 30 December – has meant “putting a flag in Madrid” to demonstrate what is done from Andalusia. This musical is now on its way to London and, later, to New York. Next summer the circle will be closed there: it will be time to return the visit and bring Malaga to Broadway.