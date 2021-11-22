antonio-escohotado,-the-frustrated-rocker

Antonio Escohotado, at school of the Citizens political party, in August of 2019. Josefina Blanco (Europa Press)

The first news about the Antonio Escohotado’s adventures reached us through the underground jungle telegraph . The same means by which we learned that Pau Malvido, the first chronicler of the Hispanic counterculture, was actually Pau Maragall, a brother of the Barcelona politician.

Antonio did not need to hide his last name: he had already appeared in the newspapers as involved in cocaine affairs. But he was also admired in the underworld as part of the team that founded the Ibizan nightclub Amnesia and – more nebulous – who played in his own rock group (or were they jam sessions ?). The testimonies speak as much of a Balearic version of Pink Floyd as of a band with punch, between the Rolling Stones and The Who (although both tendencies could be compatible in a country where novice musicians had more enthusiasm than prejudice). It is not disputed that Escohotado had a good team, with guitars from brands such as Gibson or Ramirez.

When he returned to Madrid , he was already a celebrity for his monumental General History of Drugs . Aware of his fame, he sometimes clashed with reality. He could ask you to get tickets to a concert sold out of some mega-star, but he tended to do it a few hours before the opening doors, which annulled his chances of a favorable treatment.

He found a warm welcome in the Madrid musical media . With Andrés Calamaro he recorded a smiling reggae with a ending dub , Never the same , in its High dirt (1997). However, his masterpiece was comparatively ignored. In the company of the group Mil Dolores Pequeños and the collective Accidents Polipoètics he made in 1995 a defiant hymn to individual freedom, From the skin to the inside I command , in four versions. In Jaime Munárriz’s studio, Antonio discovered with wonder the possibilities of modern recording techniques.

The album, released by Por Caridad Producciones, had a hectic existence. 600 were pressed and some copies included a tiny hash stone inside. The joke had police visiting stores like FNAC, checking each EP for contraband.

By then, already Escohotado’s early morning talks at the Morocco nightclub were legendary. On Tuesdays, he would go out on the stage of the room and answer the questions of the respectable. It was spectacular to watch Antonio exercise his intellectual tennis, despite the fact that he was frequently more blind than any of his listeners. . Among those that could be found, according to the chronicle of Joseba Elola in EL PAÍS, from the singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute to the actor Guillermo Montesinos.

The million dollar question: how these followers took their slide towards ultraliberalism. There are those who deny the greater and assure that he always thought the same thing that he later developed in The enemies of commerce. Others speak of his tortuous relationship with money, the product of some vital acrobatics that frequently left him in the red. Gossip aside, no one disputes his extraordinary generosity: he opened the doors of his house to friends in distress, from the former manager of success to the avant-garde writer. In the end, everyone tends to sigh and relativize their lurch: “Things of Escota “.