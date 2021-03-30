Antonio Lpez, new director of on-site solutions at Adecco Staffing in Spain

In his new role, Antonio López will be responsible for ensuring the positioning and growth of Adecco, as well as the implementation of the commercial strategy for the large companies in which Adecco is present.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 30 March 2021



Antonio López has been appointed National Director of On-Premises Solutions at Adecco Staffing, the division of the Adecco Group that is the leader in talent management and workforce flexibility of major companies nationwide through dedicated processes. ‘continuous improvement.

Antonio, originally from Madrid, graduated in Humanities, YellowBelty has further training in HR and Sales through the Sales Leadership Academy by IE. He joined the company in 2009, where he arrived after the integration of HumanGroup into the Adecco group, and since then he has held various leadership positions within the organization, including regional director and regional manager. director of major accounts in the food and automotive sectors, a position he has held for three years.

In his new position, Antonio López will be responsible for ensuring the positioning and growth of Adecco in this service model, as well as implementing the commercial strategy for large companies across the regions and territories in which Adecco is present. .

Adecco Staffing offers Human Resources solutions to make companies more competitive: interim, direct recruitment, RPO, on-site structures, training and HR advice.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital