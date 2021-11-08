Antonio Resines: “Before, when you wanted to say a stupid thing, you said it, and now you don't”

An indelible face of cinema and television in Spain is that of Antonio Fernández Resines, alias Resines. He never thought of being an actor, but movies like Amanece that is not little, The good star or All men are the same and series like At eleven o’clock at home , Thieves go to the office or Los Serrano —whose current revival is a small boom among tweens— turned him into an epitome of the popular in the screen. A ordinary guy of the least ordinary.

Question. Antonio Resines, a native of Torrelavega, Cantabria, 67 years… ¿67 years already or 67 years still?

Answer. I am the same as 10 years ago. I had cancer in 2015 and I was very lucky, it was very controllable. But when I went to operate, they also saw angina pectoris and that really scared me. Angina pectoris, watch out.

P. In his Wikipedia entry, in the section “Partial filmography” there are 75 films. But how many have you done?

R. With three that I just shot now, I think I’m going for the 122.

Q. And among your plans, even so, in the abstract, does not figure the possibility of stopping?

R. No. We are going to make a little cash and hey, then already … I like this job, well, it’s wrong to say it, but for me it is not a job. The great luck that I had was to meet at the University with abnormals like Fernando Trueba, Óscar Ladoire, Julio Sánchez Valdés and Carlos Boyero. People who were very clear on the subject of cinema. I had never considered being an actor! But I really like the part of being silly.

P. Wikipedia —and dale— also says about you: “Taking advantage of his appearance as an ordinary man, he decided to make a living doing film and television.” What is this, a compliment or a joke?

A. Well, it is not known. One day the director Emilio Martínez Lázaro told me: “The good thing about you is that you are neither tall nor short, neither handsome nor ugly nor fat nor thin. I told him how handsome, more than him from here to Lima. The ugly is that they say all kinds of bullshit. But there is some of that. Yes, I am an average guy. On top of that I am bald, and since there are many, that equals me with the average. That by the way, the only one in my family who has dedicated himself to being an actor, and the only one who is bald, also has balls. There is a definition of me that I have always liked: apañao .

P. The public seems to see him that way too.

R. It is that everyone thinks that it is so. And how I represent it in some way, well … Look, a lot of people tell me, “Damn, you’re just like my cuñao “. And I tell them, “let’s see, show me a picture of your cuñao “. And of course, I see the cuñao and my eggs fall to the ground. But no, it is true that I have made characters that people see very close.

P. Like Diego Serrano. An ordinary man.

R. Los Serrano was a real scandal, seven or eight million people saw it every Thursday. Even I would sit down to watch it, and I would do it.

P. What the hell is wrong with The Serrano ? Today is a phenomenon … among tweens!

R. Those are cannon fodder. Now the children recognize me on the street. I do not stop taking photos. They did something very clever before the rerun: a video release on TikTok. The truth is that we stopped doing Los Serrano due to plot exhaustion. The joke that we made among ourselves was “since the grandmother does not get involved with the grandson, let’s see what we keep counting…”.

P. There were people who adored her and people who couldn’t even see her. The same thing happens with Resines. Some adore him and others say “always the same, if he only says three sentences!”

R. Now, then come out and say them.

P. Those seventy at the Faculty, I suspect they were years without a filter, in which you did and said things and then thought about them …

R. Exact.

P. Not like today, you have to think everything through before saying and writing it. Dangerous self-censorship has been installed, don’t you think?

A. People self-censor, yes, sure. Before, when you wanted to say something stupid, you said it, and now you think about it and normally you don’t say it.

P. Before there were in films according to which dialogues about sex and gender that it is no longer possible to say.

R. It is the concept of “caretaker”. In other words, why are we going to complicate saying that if we can tell it in another way … I am now going to make a series entitled Sawdust, actor’s wood. And there is a character who does as an artistic agent and that he is a dwarf. And there have been people who have found it wrong. But why?