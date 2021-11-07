antonio-soler:-“it-was-like-that.-an-unusual-priest-staged-orgies-under-the-silence-of-the-church-“

Antonio Soler (Málaga, 65 years) has given in Sacramento (Gutenberg Galaxy) the light of his literature ( South, The way of the English, Apostles and murderers) to the unusual priestly life of Don Hipólito Lucena, a priest Malagueño who in the fifties of the last century challenged the Church of Rome by seducing his parishioners in the confessional, whom he later joined with others (who came to call themselves hypolitines) to celebrate collective sexual rites at the altar of a parish he ran. He died in Málaga after spending 20 years imprisoned in a Vatican jail. His defiance of religious laws lasted for years. Both when it happened and at the time of his captivity. And then there was, in his town and in the Church itself, a deathly silence.

Question. It was difficult for him to do the book. Have you already figured out why?

Answer. No, but I’ve thought a lot about that. It is the book that has cost me the most. Perhaps I was not contemplating the possibility of merely telling the story of Don Hipólito, I also wanted to tell how that person became a character within me since I discovered him ago 25 years. The result has been a challenge that includes narration, chronicle and essay to be able to explain why such a story had an effect without raising the alarm bells. So I have written a true and incredible story about an unusual priest.

P. That world that surrounds the The story of Don Hipólito accompanies with his silence the perversion of the priest …

R. That is why I wanted to make a portrait of the time, which I call the map, in which this individual is going to move. The most direct route was the newspaper library. There I found a world of fantasy, of unreality. The fake news of now were there expressed by other means. There was the political fantasy that wanted to sell the regime and the world of the Church with a very reactionary concept of itself and its dogma. An illusory world in which the citizen of the time is exposed to beliefs more than to data already made. It was a time full, in the Spanish press, of news about flying saucers or about dogs treated in Hollywood or Los Angeles for the disturbance caused by television and jazz. The people who read that were the ones who later went to mass and heard rumors of what was happening in the church, but who had no elements to interpret that fable that was around them. One of the components of that fable was Don Hipólito and the world he created.

Hipólito Lucena, in a procession in Malaga in the fifties.

P. The Francoism of the faces of Bélmez …

R. That he had the citizens under control, mired in a mirage in which it was difficult to orient oneself, where the rumor becomes almost official, stories like the current deniers and that in times like the Transition had no place in serious and rigorous journalism. Now we are again, by the way, in the hands of rumors, of what is not known, of fabrications, although with less intensity than then.

P. It was brought to this story by Rafael Ballesteros and Rafael Pérez Estrada, writers who wanted to do, does 35 years, a progressive magazine. Now do you understand his insistence?

R. I thought: “They are hurt by something that sunk their youth, and what they entrust me with has an air of reparation.” I didn’t like being the tool to carry out this process, my Republican family having also been a victim of all this. Over the years it became the germ of literature. It was necessary to focus on that dark time, an infection that had contaminated an entire society.

P. Are you aware that it seems incredible?

R. It seemed to me from the first news. Since that commission, from time to time someone has appeared who told me a new event, always under a cloak of deliberate silence on the part of the regime and the Church. The determining factor for me to start writing was a series of private documents that came to me and which gave the fictional nature the certainty of a true story. The fact that a person, an element of the closed society, had the margin to do everything that Don Hipólito did in his parish for years, and that he was not stopped at any time, is very incredible. That he had the capacity to convince certain women to take them where he led them is very incredible, but the facts are like that. When I was proofreading, I had access to a relative of Don Hipólito. “We had a hard time believing this was possible,” he told me. It was very unlikely, in fact, I told him: “Maybe for you, who were his family and you saw them every day, it was incredible that that person who had his good side, collaborative, religious and social, with the underprivileged, had that dark side. But there is a trial in the Vatican. You cannot deny that. And there are 25 years in prison ”. In the 1950s the Church did not do that for free. Everything is amazing, but there are documents.

Antonio Soler, in another photograph taken in the past 25 October. Santi Burgos

Q. What did the relative answer you?

R. That was so. But that they, intimately, had a hard time accepting it. His mother had told him: “You are going to hear very bad things about Hipólito, but never forget that he was a good man.” The Irish priest who was watching him in prison came to see these relatives. A fervent believer, he told them that he himself had two things in the world, God and Don Hipólito …

P. There are silences: from the Church, from the family, from the women whom he led to his sexual rites … And the silence of the regime. How do you explain them?

R. The Church finally reacts because what Don Hipólito does goes against his dogma , which includes chastity. He uses mystics and enlightenment as references to convince women that the true religion is theirs, that they are not transgressing the Church, but are going to their roots. He tells them how, centuries ago, priests could marry, that it was a false imposition of some Church fathers who were wrong. “Are you not seeing,” he tells them, “the expression of the paintings of the mystics in the maximum degree of revelation that they are in orgasm, contemplating God? We have to get closer to that. ” It has an abuse of power factor that is in the confessional. An absolute privacy, the secret. A place where he probes possible victims, so to speak; she knows the weaknesses of each one, who she can touch and who not, who is more likely to be incorporated into her sect. It is true that when he is taken from Spain, to be tried in the Vatican, there is a pact of absolute silence, an armored silence.

The priests Emilio Benavent Escuín and Hipólito Lucena.

P. Blessed here by the cardinal Herrera Oria…

R. Sure. It seems that they bring together those who called themselves hypolitines and they reach that pact of silence that, if broken, can harm the Church. It has cost me to break it Hipolitina… I have a daughter of Don Hipólito in the hospital ”. Some children went to the nursery and others have names and surnames, because there were also married women.

P. Do you still find this incredible?

A. No, because I have had access and I have spoken with people who they lived it on the front line. Therefore I know that it is so. It lends itself to the romantic and to literature, but I already have the certainty and conviction of how this individual moved. And I have hundreds of photos of Don Hipólito from a child to his adult years. What his story, now better known, says is that he was a man who went from mystique to an increasingly complex, more sophisticated, more perverse sexuality. That is the contrast that leads me to write. That facade behind which there is a very disturbing world. There were abortions, orphans, an abuse of power from a status that he believed invisible and therefore was inviolable towards people who, in a way, gave him the most intimate of themselves.