Antonio Tejero, pictured on the anniversary of the 23F coup

Updated: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 6:53 PM

Published on: 02/23/2021 18:47

Antonio Tejero Molina, the most famous 23 F putschist. At 89 years old, he lives in retirement in Malaga, where he was recorded by an Atresmedia team on such an important day, as 40 years of the failed coup are celebrated .

Tejero himself looked out the window of his apartment in Torre del Mar. With his characteristic mustache and dressed in sportswear, he addressed the journalists who were filming him to say something like that today, they were winning. well their life.

His public appearances are few, but we see him from time to time in homage to dictator Francisco Franco. The last time he was captured by the media was on October 24, 2019, when he went to Mingorrubio cemetery in El Pardo to attend Franco’s funeral after his exhumation.

That day, the coup leader was greeted with cheers from supporters of the dictatorship gathered in front of the cemetery, who shouted “Colonel Tejero! and “terrorist journalists!”