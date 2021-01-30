Antony Blinken: How will the Biden administration maintain its relations with India? New US Foreign Secretary Gives Hint – India is a special ally among us in the Indo-Pacific region, Antony Blinken told S Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Antoine Blinken spoke by telephone with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. India in the Indo-Pacific region of Washington.

Since the Biden administration came to power in the United States, there has been speculation about relations with India. Even then, many experts had said that even with Biden’s arrival, there would be no difference in US policy regarding India. The new US Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antoine Blinken, has also confirmed this. In a telephone conversation with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, he described India as a special ally of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. He also discussed ways to better cope with common challenges with his Indian counterpart.

America to strengthen cooperation with India in Indo-Pacific region

This is the first telephone conversation between ministers of the two countries since Blinken took office earlier this week. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that ministers from India and the United States discussed Kovid-19 vaccination efforts, regional development, steps to take to further expand bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest. Price said Blinken highlighted India’s role as the United States’ key ally in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation.

Indian and American foreign ministers to meet soon

He said the two had agreed to work in close coordination for global changes and expressed a desire to meet face to face as soon as possible. Blinken tweeted that I’m glad I discussed America’s and India’s priorities with my good friend Dr S. Jaishankar today. We reaffirmed the importance of US-Indian relations. We discussed ways to better take advantage of new opportunities and better address common challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Preparation for strengthening defense relations

The New Delhi-based Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar and Blinken expressed their commitment to expand and consolidate the multi-faceted strategic partnership. He said he praised strong defense ties, strengthened economic ties, successful alliances in the health sector and strong mutual contacts between populations as important pillars.

The two countries reiterated their commitment to peace and security

Said that, recognizing the challenges in the post-Kovid-19 world, the two leaders agreed to work together to tackle global issues, including the supply of safe and affordable vaccines. He reiterated his attachment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Since taking office as Foreign Minister, Blinken has spoken to his counterparts in more than a dozen countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Great Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Israel and South Africa.