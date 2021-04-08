Publication: Thursday, April 8, 2021 12:33

The altercations produced during the Vox rally in the Vallecas neighborhood sparked a reaction from various national and Madrid politicians.

In this sense, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, strongly condemned any type of “violence” in this type of event: “No type of violence ever has its place anywhere. We aspire precisely to a tolerant society in coexistence and peace., in which everyone can have their ideas while respecting others, ”said the chief during a ceremony at the military air base in Getafe.

Also, from the opposition, the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, showed his rejection of the attitude of the residents of Valle del Cauca during the summons of Santiago Abascal: “I want to strongly condemn the acts of violence that the representatives de Vox suffered yesterday. democracy, the weapon is the word, and any stone thrown at a democrat is suffered by us, “said the popular, who emphasizes that his” concern “is that there are parties” which are part of the government that justifies and encourages these attacks. “.

Thus, Casado refers to the words of Irene Montero who, through her social networks, expressed her support for the Vallecanos: “The inhabitants of Vallecas defend their neighborhood from racism, machismo, lgtbiphobia, hatred of the poor. The problem belongs to them. which whitewash the provocations and violence of the extreme right. More feminism, more public services and decent jobs so that they don’t spread their hatred, ”he writes.

On the other hand, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also came to assess the altercations: “We must never side with the violent. All forms of violence must be condemned, whether in violence. street or elsewhere “, indicated in a bullfighting act this Thursday, while yesterday also underlined” the appropriation “by the left parties of certain areas of the city:” Madrid belongs to everyone. Also, at a time when the far left is collapsing in neighborhoods that we thought were theirs, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, according to Ángel Gabilondo, socialist candidate for the 4M elections, assures us that we must “stop extremism” by avoiding confrontation: “We are in a spiral which must be clearly stopped because extremism feeds extremism; we don’t want confrontation or radicalism. We want everyone to express their ideas and all of us to speak with conviction in the vote. The responsibility is ours, ”he says.

Regarding the place in question, the candidate of Ciudadanos for the Madrid elections, Edmundo Bal, slipped that Vox did not choose the best place to campaign, but also condemns the violence: “I strongly condemn this type of attack on freedom, this type What is the use of exercising the freedom of political participation to organize a gathering where you want, whether the chosen place seems better or worse to each of us, ”he says.

At the same time, the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García, also expressed her opinion on the issue: “With these neighborhood associations, this Vallecas neighborhood push, the Spanish party will not come and steal all of this from them,” concludes- it.