Aon, Main Sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress

Aon, the risk management and insurance service provider, has been confirmed as the main sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress to be held on December 15 at the Torre Azca in Madrid. During the event, the main trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation will be discussed and keys such as the digitization of benefits, flexibility in their offer, physical, mental and financial health …

On behalf of Aon, Gonzalo Martínez Coco, head of corporate welfare, will attend the congress, which will be framed in the roundtable on the current physical, emotional, social and financial well-being and how compensation plans of employees can help take care of the health of the soles.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and will be developed in a hybrid format, with a face-to-face portion with speakers and sponsors at the aforementioned Azca Tower, and will be streamed for anyone who purchases their ticket.

The 4th Congress on Remuneration and Remuneration will take place next Tuesday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., in hybrid format, with a face-to-face part at the Azca tower in Madrid and a virtual part, in streaming. In this document, the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation will be discussed.

The congress will bring together experts from the human resources sector and specialists in the field of compensation from companies such as EY, Aon, Seur, Casino Gran Madrid, Arvato Bertelsmann, Orange, Cobee, Personio, Acciona, Ibercaja or Repsol.

EY is the “Principal Sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress and Aon is the Principal Sponsor. The congress also has the support of Cobee, Devengo, Personio, Click & Gift and Vitaldent as sponsors. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle, Coonic is the official agency and Eventelling is a technology partner. SmartFit participates as a collaborator of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors as an institutional sponsor.

