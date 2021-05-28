APAC to Reflect High Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2028 – ScoopCube

With the advancement in technology, producers are developing printers which are undersized as well as offer good connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth connections. In addition, the market for the smartphone is foreseeing higher expansion given that smartphone usage is amplified; therefore mobile photo printers are projected to foresee remarkable expansion in the market, worldwide. The worldwide market is anticipated to increase at a significant 7.65% CAGR for the duration of the forecast to account for a market evaluation of higher than US$ 43 Billion before the end of the assessment year 2025, up from a projected evaluation of close to US$ 24 Billion in the year 2017. Region-wise, the APAC regional market will reflect high market attractiveness as well as prospective in the forthcoming years and exhibiting a 9.17% CAGR for the duration of the forecast.

In terms of the printer type, the overall market is inclusive of laser, zink, inkjet, thermal along with others. Of these, the zink category is the biggest growing category with a 10%CAGR for the duration of the forecast. The thermal category is figured to account for a market evaluation of close to US$ 15 Billion towards 2025 end successively leading the market worldwide. By pricing, the overall market is categorized into 100-500, 551-1000, 1001-3500 and more than 3500. Among these, the 1001-3500 category is figured to increase at a reasonably more rapid pace to exhibit a 9.01%CAGR for the duration of the forecast. The 100-550 category is likely to lead the market worldwide in the forthcoming years. On the basis of the sales channel, the global market is inclusive of retail shops in addition to e-commerce. Of these, the retail shops are considered to exhibit a higher 9.12% CAGR for the duration of the forecast. While e-commerce is expected to lead the overall market with a higher evaluation.

In terms of the end user industry, the overall market is segmented into government and public sector, residential, retail, IT and telecom, travel & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, commercial, educational institutions along with others. Among these, the commercial category is the largest in valuation terms and is likely to exhibit an evaluation exceeding US$ 26 Billion before 2025 end. The residential end-user industry will grow at a higher rate for the duration of the forecast.

The foremost market players active in the worldwide market for wireless Bluetooth printers are CognitiveTPG, Able Systems Limited, Star Micronics America Inc. , Bixolon Co., Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD., Canon Inc. and others.