Apple reportedly working on a new application for Windows 10

Apple is one of the world’s largest technology and software companies. What are we going to tell you at this point about Steve Jobs’ company? Its operating systems enjoy an excellent reputation (MacOS, iPadOS and iOS), as do some of its services such as iCloud, Apple TV or Apple Music.

Apple bets to bring its services to Windows 10

Today, thanks to the colleagues of Aggiornamenti Lumia, we have the rumor that very soon a new application from the Apple company could arrive on the Microsoft Store. Today, the Microsoft ecosystem can boast of having iTunes (Windows 10), iCloud (Windows 10) and Apple TV (Xbox) applications. Even in September 2020, Swift, its programming language, made it to Windows 10!

If we look at the important missing names, Apple Music immediately comes to mind, the music streaming service set to compete with Spotify. Apple is not known to work with great apps for other operating systems, but they do their job in a solvent.

Microsoft Store:

1) iTunes

2) iCloud

3) Apple TV

4) 👀

– Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 14, 2021

In case there are any doubts regarding this revealing tweet from Aggiornamenti Lumia, in a second post they confirm that those in Cupertino are working on bringing a new app to the Microsoft Store. It is a reliable source when it comes to this type of leaks because they have a significant percentage of hits behind them.

While we don’t have specific information on what Cupertino service would reach the Microsoft Store, everything points to Apple Music. We are faced with a rising alternative that has existed since 2015 and holds almost a quarter of the market share. One wonders why Apple considers it needs an application when users can access the service from the web (especially in a context where webapps are becoming more and more important). What do you think? What application will it be?