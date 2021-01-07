Approved the 2021 public job offer in the Community of Madrid with 6,159 places

Madrid city council approves the call for opposition of public employment for this 2021 with an offer of 6,159 places available.

Vacancies, in accordance with DECREE 123/2020, of December 29, of the Board of Governors, which approves the public employment offer of the Community of Madrid for the year 2020; They will be intended for new vacancies, including civil servants, workers, statutory staff of health establishments and non-university teaching staff.

Internal promotion vacant posts, intended for civil servants in the administration and services of the Community of Madrid; and public stabilization employment offers, also for staff and civil servants in the administration and services of the Community of Madrid.

The announcement of the positions covered by this public job offer must be published in the OFFICIAL BULLETIN OF THE COMMUNITY OF MADRID within the non-extendable period of three years from the date of publication of this offer. Therefore, this call for new public jobs in Madrid does not yet have an open registration period.

Consult the offers, HERE

