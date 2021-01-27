Approved the extension of ERTEs and assistance to the self-employed

On Tuesday January 26, the Council of Ministers approved the extension of ERTEs for causes related to COVID-19. The extension will end on May 31 next as he has talked about in recent weeks and will maintain the same conditions that have been given so far, except for the reduction of bureaucratic procedures, one of the demands proposed by the employer to reach the agreement. In this way, the extension will end at the same time as the alarm state, effective until the last day of the fifth month of the year.

Thus, administrative procedures are simplified, favoring management by companies and also access to help for workers. From now on, the procedures for extending files over time will not require new administrative permissions.

What does not change is the ban on dismissals within six months of the termination of ERTE, maintaining the same sanction for companies: in the event of dismissal, they will have to return all the exemptions they benefited from during the folder. The employer was against maintaining this condition and intended to reduce the “penalty” for dismissal, hinting that this would result in the closure of many businesses. Finally, the government has remained unwavering in this situation and layoffs will continue to be punished as well.

Regarding social security contribution exemptions, they remain the same as before, differentiating between three types of ERTE: those intended for “ultra-protected” sectors and companies linked to their value chain; the activity prevention ERTE, and the limitation ERTE. In addition, new sectors have been added to the “ultra-protected” category, such as campsites and caravan parks, the rental of means of navigation and physical maintenance activities. On the contrary, the carpet manufacturing, cold drawing and musical instrument manufacturing sectors fall off this list.

Similarly, workers affected by an ERTE will retain a service equivalent to 70% of the regulatory base.

Extension of assistance to the self-employed

The extension of the period of aid to the self-employed will also end on May 31, as approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. As for ERTEs, conditions are maintained at a general level, although with slight modifications.

There will always be four types of aid for self-employed workers: the suspension of activity benefit; the advantage compatible with the activity in the event of a drop in income; Extraordinary advantage for those who cannot access the two previous scholarships, and advantage for seasonal freelancers. Each modality will have different types of exemptions, as has already been indicated so far. The first of the advantages, the suspension of activity, amounts to a minimum of 760 euros per month.

Finally, the benefit for the seasonal self-employed is also maintained, which is 70% of the minimum base and requires not to have an income exceeding 6,650 euros in the first half of 2021. In this case, the minimum benefit will be 660 euros. .

HRDigital