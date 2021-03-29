Aqualia, certified by the Msfamilia Foundation for its progress in conciliation

Conciliation is one of the main challenges for Spanish society, as the coronavirus crisis has shown. The reality is that many companies have had to adapt their work system to facilitate the reconciliation of the personal and professional life of employees over the past year. Companies like Aqualia, committed for years to building a more flexible work environment that improves people’s lives, have already made progress towards this roadmap.

The company, which has held the EFR seal of the Msfamilia Foundation since 2017, recently renewed this certificate in conciliation for the period 2021-2023. The report produced by AENOR highlights as a strong point the creation of a working group made up of different areas of the company and which acts as a supervisor and engine of the development of the project. It also highlights the implementation of active listening to employees through surveys and discussion groups, the evaluation of results and the implementation of actions.

Likewise, the certification body carried out a series of interviews with employees to find out their satisfaction with the measures adopted by the company. Among those questioned, 80% consider that Aqualia has made progress in conciliation since obtaining the EFR certificate and 94% believe that management and managers support conciliation.

In addition to renewing the conciliation certificate according to standard 1000-1 edition 5, Aqualia has taken a step forward as an efr company, moving from the Level C category to the Level C +.

In the years to come, Aqualia will continue to work to detect and meet the real needs of the people who make up the organization, as well as to extend the culture of reconciliation to the value chain. According to Flix Parra, CEO of the company, “Aqualia is an organization whose business strategy revolves around people. The commitment to conciliation is a dynamic process, which must be fueled by individual initiatives ”.

In 2018, the Council of Ministers established March 23 as a National Day for the reconciliation of personal, family and professional life and of co-responsibility in taking charge of family responsibilities. The EFR initiative is recognized as good practice by the United Nations for its good practices in terms of responsibility and respect for reconciling professional and family life. A travs de esta certificacin, Aqualia refrenda su compromiseo con la Agenda 2030 y el cumplimiento de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible, en concreto el ODS 5 “Igualdad de Gnero”, el ODS 8 “Trabajo decente y crecimiento econmico” y el ODS 3 “ Health and wellbeing”.

