Aragami 2 Trailer: The Shadow Master Returns

After a well-received debut title in 2019, Lince Works will soon put Aragami back in the spotlight with a sequel. Soberly titled Aragami 2, this sequel will be released on September 17th, after it was first announced for the first half of 2021. A shift that allows the entire team to refine the title that promises to be more ambitious than the first. In keeping with the release date, Aragami 2 has been equipped with a gameplay trailer that presents some of the environments, a more elaborate rendering and murders as vividly as ever. The possibility to build up the new skill tree is more extensive than in the first game. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP

