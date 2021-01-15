Aragon decrees the confinement of the perimeter in Zaragoza, Huesca, Teruel and six municipalities

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 11:35

The government of Aragon announced this Friday the confinement of the perimeter of the three provincial capitals (Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza) and six municipalities of more than 10,000 inhabitants (Alcañiz, Calatayud, Cuarte de Huerva, Ejea de los Caballeros, Tarazona and Utebo), as well as the advance of the curfew to 10 p.m. due to the increased incidence of coronavirus cases.

The affected municipalities are Alcañiz in the province of Teruel and Calatayud, Cuarte de Huerva, Ejea de los Caballeros, Tarazona and Utebo, in the province of Zaragoza, which, together with the three provincial capitals, have a total population of 860,000 people, two inhabitants out of three in the Autonomous Community.

The cumulative incidence rate over the past seven days is 329 cases per 100,000 population. These measures will come into force from this Saturday, as suggested by the Minister of Health, Sira Repollés.

Among the measures, which come into effect this midnight, it was also agreed to limit meetings to four people, to bring forward the closure of all non-essential business establishments from Friday to Sunday, with the exception of culture and sports, at 6:00 p.m. and the implementation of controls in shopping centers to avoid overcrowding.

“These are tough but balanced measures and in line with those adopted by other autonomous communities,” Repollés said.