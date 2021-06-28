Aragonès avoids greeting the king at the reception of Mobile but is in the family photo with Felipe VI and Sánchez

Update: Monday, June 28, 2021 12:17

Posted: 06.28.2021 12:16

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, was again absent on Monday from the official reception of Felipe VI at the opening of the Mobile World Congress, although they attended a meeting with technology companies and took a photo of group. The institutional image, which ended the inauguration, was also that of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and other authorities.

The novelty of this year is that there are no visits from the different exhibitors of the fair, so the delegation did not visit the official pavilion of Spain, nor that of the Generalitat, as in all previous editions. .

Upon his arrival on Gran Vía de Fira de Barcelona, ​​the King was received by Sánchez and GSMA CEO John Hoffman, organizer of the world’s largest technology fair. Aragonès waited inside the building for Don Felipe to attend the meeting with the tech companies together, which was joined by the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, who also did not attend the official reception. The President of the Generalitat and Colau both greeted the Head of State at the start of the meeting.

In the first row, Felipe VI, flanked by Sánchez and Aragonès, followed the presentation of some of the most remarkable projects of the fair, mainly focused on technologies applied to the field of health. After the meeting, which lasted just over an hour, there was a group photo with the Huawei exhibitor, whose motto is “Light up the future”.

The image of the authorities put the final point to the inauguration, as there was no traditional visit to the pavilions of the fair, so the delegation did not visit the official pavilion of Spain, nor the one de la Generalitat, as they have always done in previous editions. Official sources at EFE justified the deletion of the route in the health protocol in order to avoid crowds. In 2019, during the last edition of the fair, the former president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, accompanied the king on a visit to various exhibitors, although arriving at the one in Spain, he withdrew. to not join the group photo. Aragonès will visit the spaces of some companies and that of the Generalitat.

The Mobile started last night with the inaugural dinner, during which the head of government also refused to participate in the formal greetings of Felipe VI, although they then met and shared a table with the head of the executive and Colau.

An image that Sánchez wanted to highlight as a symbol of cooperation between the institutions in the face of the new stage of open dialogue between the government and the Generalitat, marked by the granting of pardons to Catalan independence leaders in prison.