Aragonès does not receive Felipe VI but they greet each other during a brief meeting with the Korean president

Updated: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 9:09 PM

Posted: 16.06.2021 21:08

Pere Aragonès, president of the Catalan government, greeted King Felipe VI in a brief meeting before the meeting of the Economic Circle that the moraca chairs in Barcelona. In this short moment, Aragonès was able to discuss with the king and the president of South Korea, who are these days the star of the first state visit since the pandemic.

The Catalan chief executive will not attend the gala dinner held in Barcelona and did not attend the king’s reception when he arrived at the hotel, but a few minutes later Aragonès stepped out onto the terrace where Felipe VI was. businessmen and other political figures and agreed. In addition, the two participated in a group conversation for more than two minutes with the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, the king, the vice-president of the economic affairs of the government, Nadia Calviño, the Minister of Industry. , Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto and the President of South Korea, Moon Jae In.

This gesture between the King and Aragonès represents a rapprochement between the Royal House and the Generalitat, which had broken off relations with Zarzuela after Felipe VI’s speech on October 3, 2017, two days after October 1. It is part of the strategy of the Generalitat and the government to reduce tensions and which will have its next chapter during the meeting of Aragonès with the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, for which he wants to have the pardons approved for the imprisoned politicians. . conduct the trial.

The policy of institutional relations of the Generalitat carried out by the predecessor of Aragonès, Quim Torra, was notably different. And it is that under his presidency, the government did not participate in any act which the monarch attended. This Tuesday, the Government decided to modify its criteria and to attend any act which it considers important even if the king is present, because he considers that the agenda of the Government should not be “conditioned” by that of Felipe VI.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, ruled that the President of the Generalitat had not stayed for the gala dinner. Sánchez considered that “it would be desirable that, when talking about a state visit, all public institutions are represented”.