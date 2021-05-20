Aragonès undertakes to “complete independence” following the example of Scotland and to open “a new stage” in Catalonia

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:47 PM

Father Aragonès sees his goal closer and closer. At least, this is the feeling he wanted to convey by once again claiming from the plenary session of Parliament his confidence in, this time, becoming president of the Generalitat, by underlining his intentions from the first moment: independence of Catalonia, to make inevitable the amnesty (of imprisoned politicians) and the exercise of the right to self-determination. ”

This is how Aragonès expressed himself in an inaugural speech shorter than the one delivered in March, and in which he underlined his desire to “open a new stage” as the new Catalan leader: “I want to promote the new republican, nonconformist, innovative Generalitat ”, assured the chief of Esquerra, highlighting the“ four great transformations which cannot be postponed ”of the new government; the social, the feminist, the green and the democratic, which will be “the four flags of the new Generalitat”.

A Generalitat which, as he wished to recall, will have a “unique” leader: “For the first time in the twenty-first century, Catalonia will have a leftist and independentist president”. Some features that don’t make the path “easy”. “The crises in which we are plunged are deep,” warned Aragonès, who, in order to reverse the current situation, does not hesitate to count, as he has recalled on several occasions, with the support of the two other separatist parties who will open the gates of the Generalitat.

“I present myself with the assurance of having the complicity of a large majority of separatist deputies.” He addressed them, Junts and the CUP, to thank them for “the effort” to reach an agreement with which to respond to this same “majority in favor of amnesty and self-determination”, indicating clearly this is the first time it is possible to cross “the border of 50% of pro-independence votes during an election”. But Aragonès winked at everyone in front of the camera.

I want to be like Scotland and I would like the Spanish state to do like the UK in 2014 “

He asked these other “progressive” deputies – among them the most common, whom he seemed to directly address – he asked for proximity and understanding, with outstretched hands, in order not only to “move the country forward”, but also to move the country forward. resolve “once the political conflict with the Spanish state”. A question that the ERC candidate described as an “obsession”, which is “to overcome the current blockade” while insisting that “the solution inevitably passes through amnesty and self-determination”. Aragonès turned to Europe to clarify his intentions.

“I want to do like Scotland, and I would like the Spanish state to do like the United Kingdom in 2014. Make a referendum possible and work from day one to win”, detailed the Catalan leader, who launched a direct message to the central government: “I would like the state to stop oppressing and choose to start a democratic confrontation based on an alternative project to independence that goes beyond staying with an autonomy that has long been small. “

An almost closed investiture

Father Aragonès has shown his letters from the start: “I will be brief, because we all have a lot of work”. And because the numbers are already adding up to be invested. It took three months and three days since the Catalan elections to reach a coalition agreement with Junts per Catalunya, promising “mutual loyalty”. This governmental pact already inscribes in its 46 pages a referendum as one of the main objectives, although it is expected that it will take place in agreement with the State and not by unilateral means.

To do this, a coordination space will be created composed of the ERC, the JxCat and the CUP, as well as the ANC and the iummnium Cultral, which would allow, under the leadership of former president Carles Puigdemont, the coordination of all the separatist actors. monitor and monitor the negotiation with the state, and face a kind of “civic confrontation” in case the dialogue with the government does not materialize for them. However, this agreement gives both sides the freedom to vote on issues without consensus and raises coordination teams to avoid situations of disloyalty on the part of both.