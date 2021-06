Aragonès will meet Puigdemont this Friday with the graces and the letter of Junqueras in the background

Update: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 2:24 PM

Published: 06/15.2021 2:23 PM

Father Aragonès will meet Carles Puigdemont in Waterloo, Belgium, next Friday.

The first meeting between the two since Aragonès was president of the Generalitat and just days after Oriol Junqueras admitted that the unilateral path was not working.

News awaiting extension