Arceus for Nintendo Switch at the best price – Old Sport Republic

Good deal news: Pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the best price for Nintendo Switch Published on 06/01/2021 at 3:43 p.m. The new game of Pokémon adventures will therefore be called Arceus! It can now be pre-ordered at fnac with € 10 free for members! His announcement came as a surprise to all fans of the Pokémon saga! Finally, an open world game will appear that takes up the success codes of the series and at the same time brings a breath of fresh air, we hope, many surprises and novelties in the magical and unbelievable world of Pokémon!

Pre-order Pokémon Arceus

With trainers, adventure awaits and a whole world of Pokémon at your disposal! Bring your Poké Balls and conquer these uncharted lands on Nintendo Switch! Pre-order Pokémon Arceus for Nintendo Switch at fnac

A new Pokémon world to explore

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is in contrast to the previous Pokémon games in that it takes place in an open world. The title is set in the Sinnoh region long before it was colonized by humans. The player will always play as a Pokémon trainer, this time responsible for creating Sinnoh’s first Pokédex. By jameson30, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP