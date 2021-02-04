Archaeologists extinct animal bone: archaeologists find oldest emoji on bones of extinct animals: signs on bones of extinct animals

Jerusalem

Israeli archaeologists have found the world’s oldest “emoji”. This sign was made by Stone Age hunters from a bone fragment that is 1.2 million years old. In ancient times, humans communicated through signs written on animal bones just as modern humans do in text messages today. Research by scientists from Israel and France revealed that 6 marks were made on the top of the bone, indicating that the signs were used even in ancient times. It is considered to be the oldest specimen of this method of messaging.

What are the signs?

It is believed that this mark will have spiritual significance. These bones are believed to belong to the extinct Auroch or urus cattle found in Europe, North Africa and Asia. They were found in Europe until the 17th century. According to Dr Yossi Zadner of the Hebrew University Institute of Archeology, the Paleolithic hunters may have camped or met near Ramla. In the 3D analysis of this bone, 6 different markings were found that range from 38 millimeters to 42 millimeters.

How were made

Researchers believe these marks were intentionally created by humans. The paper clearly states that they cannot be made by any animal. All of these are in a special U shape. They are quite wide and deep, indicating that they are made on purpose and not by mistake. Not only that, he also claimed that the person who wrote these marks with his right hand wrote at some point.

There must be a meaning

Marion Privo of the Hebrew University is convinced that this sign must have meaning. It was difficult to get such a detail during its realization. While the significance of the trail is not understood, researchers have raised the possibility that it may have had spiritual significance between the hunter and his prey.