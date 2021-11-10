archaeologists-find-in-tarragona-a-fortified-iberian-city-of-4.5-hectares

The site of Les Masies de Sant Miquel, in Banyeres del Penedés (Tarragona) has been until now, and for more 50 years, an archaeological puzzle difficult to complete. In the sixties of the twentieth century, an Iberian cremation necropolis was discovered in the place, which included, among other tombs, that of a warrior with a trousseau with Egyptian scarabs, a helmet and bronze shin guards. But during its excavation, already some 600 meters, abundant fragments of Iberian and high Roman imperial pottery were also found scattered over a large area cultivated. Now, technology has made it possible to complete the puzzle: the subsoil houses an unknown fortified Iberian city of about 4.5 hectares in “an exceptional state of conservation”, with walls up to 3.5 meters high.

In 1987 an archaeological intervention was carried out at the site that included a trench of 25 meters and that revealed structures dating from the First Iron Age (7th century BC .) and the 200 a. C. It did not go any further. But in 1998, a farmer, without permission, decided to build an irrigated pond, which prompted a new emergency investigation that uncovered, at his time, “a wall of 1, 90 meters wide and another one meter, that seemed to correspond to a defensive structure ”. The archaeological team also found other walls of about 40 centimeters, which They could belong to houses, with a stratigraphic power between 3 and 3.5 meters high. However, the destruction caused by the excavator made it impossible to obtain too much information, beyond the discovery of a Castulo-type cup, an object that arrived from Greece in the 5th century BC. C.

The puzzle was getting complicated. Between 1998 and 2005, the Archeology Service of the Generalitat of Catalonia promoted new investigations, which determined “the existence of anomalies attributable to archaeological remains in a wide area ”. For this reason, the Catalan Government gave it the maximum archaeological protection.

Composite image of the hypothetical urban plot on orthophotography of the Institut Cartogràfic i Geogràfic de Catalunya . University of Barcelona

However, there were still missing pieces to understand the whole. In 2018 an investigation with non-invasive methods was undertaken; that is, from visual and geophysical prospecting, some works that were part of the project Social and functional characterization of urban settlements in northern Iberia , subsidized by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and by the Department of Culture of the Generalitat of Catalonia through its program The Sociocultural change in eastern Cessetania during Protohistory and the Republican Roman era. For its part, the Banyeres del Penedés City Council provided direct aid and even acquired the land.

The results Definitions have now been made public in the study The Iberian city of Masies de Sant Miquel (Banyeres del Penedès, Tarragona) between the 7th-3rd centuries BC. C. Experts are sure to have found, “in an exceptional state of conservation”, the urban fabric of an Iberian city, double walled on one side and with powerful towers, and that was destroyed by the Roman troops around 200 a. Archaeologists consider that, given its size, it was the third most important Iberian city in Cessetania, a territory that would occupy approximately the northeast of the current province of Tarragona.

the University of Barcelona and the Catalan Institute of Classical Archeology maintain that the “city corresponded to a settlement densely occupied by people of different social levels, who carried out specialized activities of different types: agricultural, artisan, administrative, religious and military.” It was located about 13 kilometers from the coast and, unlike many of the known protohistoric settlements, it occupied flat terrain, making it vulnerable. In fact, the warlike pressure of the moment led its inhabitants to build the wall and the defensive moat.

In May of 2018 Pedestrian prospecting work was carried out on two hectares of land, which resulted in 10. 824 ceramic fragments, most of them local Iberian productions, and also some 400 imported, such as amphorae or black varnish tableware. When analyzed, it was concluded that the imported ceramics “suggested a high social status of, at least, a part of the settlement’s population”, as well as that the high number of Iberian amphoras, more than 50 percent, “far exceeded the needs of local consumption; which leads to the conclusion of specialized economic activities on a considerable scale, possibly related to fermented beverages ”, explains Jaume Noguera, professor of Archeology at the University of Barcelona.

Image of the geophysical survey of the Iberian city detected in n Banyeres del Penedés (Tarragona). University of Barcelona / Generalitat of Catalonia

But the most spectacular data, and which now confirm the existence of the city, come from geophysical surveys carried out a few months later. The image obtained on computer screens is essentially what the settlement looked like in the 3rd century BC. C., when it was abandoned. “At this time, it covered a minimum of 4.5 hectares and had all the characteristics of a city. It was a solidly fortified nucleus, as might be expected of an important population, characterized by compact urban planning, with total occupation of the available space, and a considerably regular organization of the road network ”, adds the archaeologist and member of the research team Jordi Morer de Llorens.

The geophysical detection devices show, in fact, to the west of the city a possible moat oriented in a north-south direction and what “could correspond to the remains of a large construction structure or a powerful collapse level ”, in addition to the remains of a furnace or a fire.

The georadar also revealed“ reliable data of urban layout ”, protected by a wall with an average thickness of two meters in the western part, the most vulnerable. Likewise, indications of three quadrangular constructions, probable towers, and an access door were detected in the extreme southwest.

In the western part, the remains of a second wall are recognized, which followed a layout parallel to that of the inner wall. Given that this outer wall is placed about ten meters before three towers, experts believe that it was built in a second phase, perhaps during the Second Punic War (warfare between Romans and Carthaginians between the years 218 and 202 BC), to create a long corridor ―of more than 46 meters―, which would lead to a still unknown access door in the inner wall.

The city was articulated around three large north-south oriented streets. The easternmost (C1) had an average width of about 2, 50 meters : the second (C2) was located to the west of the first and was wider, about four meters; while the next parallel (C3) opened five. Specialists believe that the settlement included houses of very different dimensions and internal complexity, grouped in built-up areas and urbanistically differentiated, which entails a remarkable social diversity, and perhaps the existence of neighborhoods occupied by different gentile groups. The calculation, based on the number of houses detected, gives about 1. 000 inhabitants (some 200 a 250 families), a figure in line with the size of a city at the time.

In the eastern part of the settlement, heavily damaged by the waters of the Sant Miquel torrent, archaeologists have also detected facades and walls perpendicular to the wall, which would correspond to some 15 enclosures. “Possibly these are buildings composed of a single elongated rectangular enclosure and one of larger dimensions and more complex structure,” the report reads.

In light of the pieces found on the ground , the economic activities developed by this population must have been varied and undoubtedly included both primary production and transformation activities. However, the available data do not allow them to be specified, except for the discovery of a ponderal (weight for weaving) and the great abundance of amphorae and large containers of local or regional production, “which suggests an important activity linked to the production and storage of packaged food that far exceeds local needs “, indicates Morer.

And it is that” the disappearance of this city around 200 to. C. ”, points out Noguera,“ confirms the magnitude of the impact of the Roman conquest in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula. All this clearly indicates that the conquest meant the beheading of Iberian society in the area ”. Rome had imposed its culture, customs and law.