Archeology News: Israeli archaeologists find 1,000-year-old egg but fail to preserve

1,000-year-old chicken egg was found in the Israeli town of Yavne, said to be one of the oldest eggs in the world, although unfortunately the egg was broken during the cleanup

A 1,000-year-old chicken egg was found in Israel. It is said to be one of the oldest eggs in the world. Unfortunately, however, the egg broke during cleaning. This egg is said to date from the 10th century and was found during excavations in the city of Yavne in central Israel. Urban development projects are underway in Yavne town these days.

Dr Lee Peri Gaal, an expert from the Israeli Archaeological Department, said: “This is a very rare find in Israel and around the world. It has always been interesting to find eggshells during excavations, but it is common. Getting a whole egg is rare in itself. Earlier in Israel, ancient eggshells were repeatedly found in the City of David in Jerusalem. This whole egg is said to have been recovered from an ancient site in the 10th century.

Archaeologists have found a malkund from the Islamic period within this site. The archaeologists’ astonishment knew no bounds when they saw something unusual inside the Malakund. Israeli archaeologist Alla Nagorsky said: “This egg has been kept whole because it has been in a certain position for a thousand years. This egg was lying among human feces and because of that it survived.

Alla said, “Even today, eggs can’t sit in supermarket cartoons for very long. It is very pleasant to think that this egg is a thousand years old. Since that egg is now broken and the things inside have come out, there is still some left over. This will allow further testing of the eggs in the future. Peri Gaal says chicken farming took place in Southeast Asia 6,000 years ago, but it took a long time for it to be included in the human diet. They were used for other purposes such as fighting in chickens. Chicken was considered a beautiful animal and was a gift for kings.