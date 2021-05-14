Are you leaving your community this weekend? These are the restrictions and curfews for the coronavirus

Madrid

Publication: Friday May 14, 2021 6:34 AM

After a week without a state of alert, Spain paints a very different picture of restrictions than a few days ago. In fact, only two regions (the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community) have been able to count on the approval of the courts to maintain one of the most severe measures of the pandemic: the curfew.

This difference in criteria within the superior courts of justice put an end to the aspirations of various autonomous governments. The Basque Country had in mind to maintain both the curfew and the perimeter closures, but the executive of Urkullu finally resigned himself to ordering the closure of the hotel at 10 p.m. Also the Canary Islands, which clashed against the order of the TSPC, or Andalusia, which intended to close four municipalities, but only succeeded in three.

What restrictions are there in each community?

Faced with this situation, those considering moving to another community this weekend should take into account the variability of regulations in each territory. For example, if you decide to travel to Madrid, Castilla y León or Cantabria, you will have the peace of mind that there is no curfew or maximum number of meetings.

Now, despite the fact that there is no community with perimeter restrictions – Baleares has an opportunity to take it up, while the Canary Islands have already appealed to the Supreme Court – some have been encouraged to shut down the most affected municipalities. This is the case of Galicia, Extremadura, Aragon, Asturias, Euskadi, La Rioja and Andalusia (in the latter, in Bornos and Villamartín (Cadiz) and Castro del Río (Córdoba), but not in Montefrío (Granada) or La Campana (Seville), which are awaiting a new judicial resolution.

There are also visible differences when it comes to crowds. Again, depending on the travel destination, citizens may meet more or less people. In this sense, the most restrictive communities are Murcia, Galicia, Catalonia and Navarre, where the maximum is 6 people, while in the Valencian Community the number increases to 10. In the rest, despite the fact that regional executives ask for “caution” and restrict these meetings, the legal reality is that there is no limit of people to go out with.

What about the hotel industry?

With the fall of the state of alert, practically all the autonomous communities have tried to focus their fight against the coronavirus on the control of hotels and places of recreation. Indeed, as Health reminds us, the regulations in this sector remain intact: at most, these establishments must close at 1:00 am.

A rule which, in the case of Andalusia, is not respected. The area run by Juanma Moreno allows restaurants to open until 12 a.m., but pubs and nightclubs have the option of maintaining their activity until 2 a.m.

However, the Andalusian case is unique today, because whoever wants to have a drink in Aragon, Madrid, Extremadura, La Rioja or Murcia, for example, has to hurry until midnight at the most. And this openness only decreases as the restrictions map is reviewed: in the Valencian Community, the hotel industry can open until 11:30 p.m., while in Catalonia, the Canary Islands (level 2 islands) and in Galicia (restaurants, yes, at 1:00 a.m.), the limit is indicated at 11:00 p.m.

The situation in Cantabria, the Balearics, Navarre and the Basque Country is even more restrictive, since the first two were closed at 10:30 p.m. and the other two at 10 p.m. For their part, only two regions benefit from the Health agreement: in Asturias and Castile-La Mancha, the hotel industry remains open until 1 a.m.

The point is, many of these rules can change in a matter of days. While it is true that some regions have already announced that they will give up their fight to maintain the restrictions (such as the Canary Islands, the Basque Country and Navarre), others promise to lead the legal battle until ‘at the end, such as Andalusia.

All this, without forgetting that the government approved a decree so that the Supreme Court has the last word in the event of confirmation of the judicial disorder. However, this is an option which has so far only been used by the government of the Canary Islands (to keep the perimeter closed) and the effectiveness of which has been questioned by the magistrates themselves. . In any case, the outcome will be beyond what can happen this weekend. Reason why the authorities keep their message: the state of alert has ended, but not the pandemic. Now it’s up to the citizens to decide where the limit is set.