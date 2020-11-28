Are you looking forward to Christmas during COVID?

Posted: Friday November 27 2020 20:21

Christmas carols, decoration, meetings … Christmas 2020 will be, like everything that has happened this year, different. But, will there be more illusion precisely because of the coronavirus or will there be less?

In the midst of “Black Friday”, what many consider to be the starting gun for the Christmas holidays, there is a division of opinions. On the one hand, those who deny joy; on the other, those who bet on “putting a little color” in the face of the pandemic.

Division also in the advance purchase of food in case of doubt about the meetings which could take place on these days. The same goes for the Lottery, which is going through one of its most confusing years. Of course, we continue to see a long queue at Doña Manolita.

And it is that we must look for the illusion on the faces of the little ones, of those who write the letter to the Three Kings who will not fail to reach the houses. Because, although the coronavirus has changed everything, there will be things that will not change thanks to the magic of Christmas.