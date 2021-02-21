Are you working for someone else or self-employed? Advantages, disadvantages, characteristics …

Sometimes we know that it is impossible to choose the job to do. We often have to adapt to what we find, unfortunately without decision-making power. What to choose: be an employee and work for someone else or self-employed and be self-employed.

Sometimes you are in a situation where, for lack of permanent work, but having to earn money, you decide to become self-employed.

In other cases, people dream that instead of being able to afford to work alone, they are working as an employee exactly as part of their studies.

Employee or employer? To become an entrepreneur, it usually takes a few years as an employee, to be able to afford to start a business. Unless you can have an inheritance and you can create a company and thus manage the inherited goods.

In short, the cases are innumerable. What does not change is that it often happens that those who are self-employed feel the “envy” of those who work for others (mainly because of the greater protection and guarantees enjoyed by those who do not. are not independent). Those who, on the other hand, work for someone else feel “envy” towards the self-employed (especially when it comes to freedom of time management).

Advantages and disadvantages of self-employment

Self-employment or salaried work: advantages and disadvantages:

In most cases, the self-employed have the freedom to choose where to work and how to manage their time. They are therefore flexible, but still have deadlines to meet, often stricter than those of employees. In fact, completing a job means being able to get paid. Of course, the self-employed can choose not to do a job, but that will mean a lack of income. The hours are flexible, but that can not mean any limit. Work late and without breaks, just to meet deadlines. The self-employed person does not have vacation: if he does not work, he is not paid. Of course, there is an advantage, as the freelancer can potentially make more money, depending on the profession, the clients they find and the time they decide to devote to the job. Normally, the self-employed person has no assigned tasks, he has to innovate every day. He has little or no protection from a legal standpoint. And you risk isolation. On the other hand, the self-employed can choose their place of work. Help in these terms can come from coworking centers and companies that meet your needs for flexibility and can help in this regard in many aspects, for example, reducing favorable costs and often spaces reserved for certain categories of business. ‘jobs. Within the coworking space, freelancers can also find fertile ground to develop their ideas, meet other professionals in their field or other sectors. So you can get out of isolation, also participating in events organized by the coworking itself.

The professional facets of self-employment

The self-employed person must be more than one professional within the same person. You must know how to manage your “business” finances, even if you are independent. Of course, you can (or should) trust the accountant and / or agency you trust, but you need to know your situation in real time.

Therefore, the self-employed person must be a good manager of himself. You need to have business skills to know how to offer and sell your product. You have to know how to manage purchases and have loyal suppliers, whether few or many.

The professional must know how to manage clients, who are generally very demanding. You must also know how to manage your office: whether it is a room at home or a space within a coworking or a business center, you must know how to manage the budgets you need to make. occupy personally. Coworking sometimes helps freelancers because sometimes they have to deal with the bureaucracy by skipping some of the administrative work.

Work of employees

An employee does not have these tasks: of course, he still has to know how to manage his own finances and make ends meet, this is true, but from a work point of view there is another person who manages the relationships and important figures for him.

Of course, the employee will have deadlines to respect, but even if he has more or less work to do normally on certain days of the month, he will still receive the salary, even if it will not vary much from month to month. ‘other. To have increases, you must produce more, show that you have produced more, or use overtime (if applicable); however, he will have his extraordinary payments (and in some cases also bonuses).

Smart work Smart work

However, there is a kind of happy medium that brings together the advantages of both types.

However, it is reserved, like access to other additional services, exclusively for employees.

They are smart workers, that is, employees who spend most of their time working in their own office, but who during certain periods of time can work where they want and at any time. Seen from this point of view, it is the happiest case.

