Argentine coronavirus: new strain of coronavirus discovered in Argentina: new strain of corona virus in Argentina

Buenos Aires

The corona virus outbreak sparked global outrage for nearly a year. As scientists work on the vaccine to prevent this and vaccines are given in many countries, including India, he is also shocked to find new strains. Now there is news of a new strain of the virus in Argentina.

Russian media site Sputnik quoted Argentinian Health Minister Geniz Garcia as saying that a new strain of the virus had been discovered in the country. However, little information is yet available. Garcia tweeted about it and also said that the P1 strain of the virus found in Amazon and the P2 strain found in Rio de Janeiro have also been found in the country.

The virus has mutated thousands of times

The corona virus has been mutated thousands of times during this epidemic month, but scientists are worried about three variants that are more contagious than before. These include the British variants of Kent, South Africa and Brazil. South African variants of these appear to be resistant to the vaccine and have been found in many parts of the world.

What is the effect on the vaccine?

What is worrying is that the impact of these new strains on many vaccines is less visible. After that, Oxford-AstraZeneca talked about a change in the vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson and Novavax also said their vaccines were not effective against the new strains. Likewise, Moderna is preparing booster shots for the new variant, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has also been shown to be less effective.