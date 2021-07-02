Arif Alvi: Afghan Peace Process Explained Implications for Pakistan: Impact of Afghanistan Peace Talks on Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistani President Arif Alvi accused India of trying to block the peace talks in Afghanistan. He said India is still playing a spoiler role. He is trying to derail peace efforts in Afghanistan. After the withdrawal of US forces, Pakistan dreams of bringing its Taliban ally to power through Afghan peace talks.

Pakistan supports the Taliban

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban are well known. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said in an interview a few days ago that the families of Taliban terrorists live in Pakistan. In addition, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has openly admitted that the Pakistani government maintains bilateral relations with the Taliban.

President Pak accuses India

In a TV interview, Arif Alvi accused India of trying to create mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that even in ancient times India did the job of harming and spoiling Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. India wants unstable Afghanistan to remain an obstacle for Pakistan.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi frightened by speed of BrahMos-2 said – we must strengthen our defense

The Afghan NSA has also been notified

President Alvi called on Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib to refrain from making allegations against Pakistan and making provocative statements. He said that such behavior was inappropriate and that he (Mohib) should exercise caution and restraint. The Pakistani president alleged that Kabul tends to blame Pakistan or the United States for its failures.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan ‘reporter’ Chand Nawab asked Pakistani president a question, video goes viral

Pakistan’s generosity has been praised

He said Pakistan is hosting over 3.5 million Afghan refugees, which we see as our religious and moral duty. They (the Afghan leadership) should keep this generosity in mind before making statements against us. The Afghan government recently accused Pakistan of repeatedly supporting the Taliban. These days, amid the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban have also stepped up attacks on the government army.