Armed men from the Russian city of Kazan opened fire at the school Many killed and wounded: indiscriminate shooting at a school in the city of Kazan in Russia, 11 people killed, many injured

At least 11 people died and several others were seriously injured in indiscriminate fire at a school in the city of Kazan, Russia. According to RIA News, the Department of Emergency Services said that on Tuesday one or two gunmen opened fire on the school. Two children were seen jumping from the third floor of this four-story school.

In a viral video of this incident, it is seen that there is a fierce shooting at school number 175. Some Russian news agencies have claimed that two armed teenagers were responsible for the attack. At the same time, some reports claimed that the lone striker fired. RIA News reported that a 19-year-old gunman was arrested.

Kazan is the capital of the predominantly Muslim Tartar region of Russia

RIA News reported that the sound of the explosion was also heard inside the school. Video footage of the incident also shows that emergency service vehicles were deployed outside the school. Not only that, many people were seen running towards the building. It is not yet known whether the armed men fled or not. The cause of the incident remains to be determined.

Explain that unlike in the United States, the incidents of dismissal in schools in Russia are much lower. Earlier in 2018, there was a shooting incident in Crimea, in which a university student shot and killed 19 people. The city of Kazan is the capital of the predominantly Muslim Tartar region of Russia. It is 725 km from Moscow.