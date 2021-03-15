Arms imports to India have fallen: arms imports from India down 33%, Russia-United States hard blow, Israel-France gain sharply – Arms imports to India down by 33%

Strong points:

There is good news for India, once the world’s largest arms importer. India, which is trying to become self-sufficient in modern weapons, has reduced its arms imports from abroad by 33% in the past 5 years. This too when tensions between India and China are at their peak in eastern Ladakh. According to the latest report from Sipri, an arms sales watchdog, Russia is currently selling the most weapons to India, but has suffered a major setback from India. India now gives more preference to buying arms from Israel and France.

According to Sipri, India remains the second largest arms importer in the world after Saudi Arabia. India is followed by Egypt, Australia and China. Between 2011-2015 and 2016-2020, India’s arms imports from abroad fell by 33%. India has bought the most weapons from Russia over the past 5 years, but this arms import has declined by around 53%. India currently buys only 49% of weapons from Russia, up from the previous 70%.

The United States is in fourth place, arms imports from France increase by 709%

India has also dealt the United States a hard blow in terms of arms imports. The United States was India’s second-largest arms exporter between 2011 and 2015, but in 2016-2020, the United States rose to number four. India has reduced its arms imports from the United States by 46 percent. Between 2016 and 2020, Israel and France were the second and third largest arms suppliers, respectively.

Between 2016 and 2020, India’s arms imports from France increased by 709%, while India’s arms imports with Israel increased by 82%. The Rafale deal was signed by India during the same period, which led to such an increase in arms imports from France. The purchase of Rafale aircraft and the missiles it contains accounts for half of India’s total imports. However, India’s total arms imports declined during this period. Cipri said the reason for the shortage was due to India’s complex procurement process and India’s purchase of arms from countries other than Russia.

China-Pakistan threat, India to buy weapon bumpers

Sipri predicted that India may have drastically reduced its arms imports over the past 10 years, but within the next 5 years India plans to purchase arms on a large scale. This includes fighter jets, air defense systems, warships, and submarines. With this, India’s imports can increase dramatically. The report also states that Pakistan’s arms imports fell 23% between 2016 and 2020.

Pakistan accounts for 61% of its arms imports from China. Pakistan is buying large-scale weapons that it will get by 2028. Pakistan is buying 50 fighter jets, 8 submarines and 4 freegates from China and 4 freegates from Turkey. The report says that many countries in Asia view China as a threat to themselves and therefore buy weapons on a large scale.