Army of Congo and Pakistan: indictment of Pakistani colonel stationed in Congo, Islam confessed to UN mission staff, investigation order – Pakistani army colonel accused of converting employees of the UN peacekeeping mission to Islam in Congo

Strong points:

Pakistani army colonel stationed in Congo accused of UN peacekeeping mission: these officers asked Christian staff to confess Islam, headquarters ordered investigation after receiving information

A senior Pakistani army colonel on official duty in the African country of Congo has been accused of converting UN mission personnel to Islam. Islam is a minority religion in Congo. According to reports, the colonel spoke to some Christian employees and asked them to convert to Islam. Upon receipt of this information, headquarters opened an internal investigation into the case.

‘Officers promoting Islam’

According to reports, Colonel Saqib Mushtaki is in post as Deputy Commander of the United Nations Mission in Congo. “Les Chroniques” claimed that since the arrival of the United Nations Mission in 1999, Pakistani officials “have been promoting their brand of Islam in eastern Congo.” Pakistani regional sources said the Pakistani camp had also built mosques in the North Kivu and Ituri regions.

Pak officials have also been in conflict before

This is not the first time that Pakistani officials working as United Nations peacekeepers have been embroiled in controversy. Earlier in 2012 in Haiti, two Pakistani officials were accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. The Pakistani military court sent them both out of the military and sent them to jail for a year. At the same time, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, was accused of domestic violence by his partner. However, this case was settled out of court.

Atrocities on minorities in Pakistan

It is significant that this report comes at a time when allegations of human rights violations against minority communities in Pakistan have been escalating. Recently, a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was demolished by a mob. The temple needed to be repaired, but a Maulana-led mob with supporters of a political party first set the building ablaze and then demolished it. The country’s Supreme Court heard of the suo motu case and requested a report by January 4.