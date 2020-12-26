Around 70% of those surveyed believe that Juan Carlos I played a key role in the transition

Publication: Saturday December 26, 2020 2:25 PM

In our special barometer on the monarchy, we asked you about the role of the king emeritus in the transition. Almost 70% of those polled (68.8%) think this was the key, compared to 30.4% who little or not agree with this statement.

By parties, this percentage who thinks the opposite rises to more than 70% among voters of United We Can, while among those of the PSOE the figure of the emeritus generates the division: a little more than half (56 %) values ​​their role compared to the 43% who do not.

PP and Ciudadanos voters widely recognize the emeritus figure: more than nine in ten believe it was the key, support which, in the case of Vox voters, stands at 97%.

In this episode of the LaSexta Special Barometer, we also want to know what you think of how the democratic transition has unfolded. Almost a third of those polled say that today it is a source of pride against 30% who are not particularly proud.