Arrimadas convenes the Citizens’ Executive Committee this Monday after the political earthquake in Murcia

Publication: Friday, March 12, 2021 2:36 PM

An earthquake struck this Friday in Ciudadanos after three of its deputies from the region of Murcia -Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez- agreed with President López Miras to sabotage the motion of censure proposed by their own party.

So much so that, while Newtral advanced to Al Rojo Vivo, Inés Arrimadas suspended her meeting scheduled for Monday with the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the head of the Cs, Francisco Igea, to convene the Executive Committee . of the game on the same day.

A decision that comes after various party voices have called for its celebration. This is the case of the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, who said that the Executive Committee “is more necessary than ever”. “Cs has never been afraid to be accountable, or to debate, or to explain,” he tweeted.

After the incorporation into the government of Murcia of deputies who defected, Ciudadanos was embroiled in a party crisis. “They bought them,” assured the management of the oranges to Newtral.

Thus, López Miras kept Isabel Franco as vice-president and transferred corporate and spokesperson responsibilities to Valle Miguélez and the Ministry of Innovation and Universities to Franciso Álvarez.