Arrimadas stays to “revive” Ciudadanos, appoints Edmundo Bal as vice-secretary after Madrid debacle

Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 1:46 PM

Published on: 05.05.2021 13:45

Ciudadanos is trying to rebuild itself after the electoral debacle suffered on May 4 during the elections for the presidency of the Community of Madrid in which they failed to obtain representation in the Assembly after two years of government with the PP.

Without terminations or resignations, the leader of the orange formation Inés Arrimadas announced after the meeting of the executive of the party this morning that Edmundo Bal and Daniel Pérez would become deputy general secretaries of the party as “reinforcement of the direction” and maintain also their posts, national spokesperson and secretary of communication, respectively.

Arrimadas, who regretted what happened on Tuesday, stressed that it was still “time to relaunch this space of liberal center in Spain”. “Now that we are entering the final phase of this pandemic, we will continue on this path, that of relaunching this space of harmony,” he said.

Thus, he also announced that the citizens’ executive will visit the 17 autonomous communities. One way to take the pulse of the country, and which will also open the party to activism so that the affiliates make their proposals.

To applause, Arrimadas thanked Edmundo Bal for the work, something he also staged by holding his hand and Begoña Villacís. The latter indicated that he trusts a resurgence of Citizens thanks to his presence in autonomous governments. The deputy mayor of Madrid believes that after the elections to the Madrid community, in which his party has not achieved representation, citizens will realize “what a Madrid conditioned by Vox looks like”.