Artificial Intelligence, the best ally of Human Resources in the post-Covid era

Traditionally, AI has been applied to attract talent, but it is also possible to use this technology to anticipate employee behavior and make better decisions.

BY RRHHDigital, 4:15 p.m. – June 29, 2021



The current job market is characterized by high turnover (21%) which worries companies. 55% of them suffer more or less from talent retention problems. Traditionally, AI has been applied to attract talent, but it is also possible to use this technology to anticipate employee behavior and make the best decisions in a scenario marked by high turnover and the difficulty of retaining employees. talents made worse by the COVID19 pandemic.

The integration of new generations into the world of work such as “millennials” (generation Y) and “centennials” (generation Z) changes the rules of the game with new requirements. These new profiles demand a memorable Employee Experience where they feel that the company takes care of them every step of the way as an employee and allows them to be happy in their workplace.

Concretely, Kokoro Studio, Slashmobility’s own range of innovative products, is a hyperconnection platform that analyzes large masses of data and makes it possible, through the use of Artificial Intelligence, to identify and anticipate behavior. ; with the motivation to improve the Employee Experience of talents and, consequently, to reduce the risks associated with the flight and retention of talent. In addition, it helps identify patterns related to stress and anxiety derived from confinement and the pandemic and thus improve the health and well-being of employees.

